MACJC Extends Dead Period for Recruiting

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) - Prior to the recent announcement by the NJCAA lifting their recruiting restrictions nationally on Friday, May 15, the Presidents of the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior College (MACJC) approved a recommendation by the Athletic Directors at all 15 community colleges to extend the Dead Period restricting in-person recruiting both on and off campus until May 31.
“This decision was made with the safety of all our campus communities in mind along with the health and well-being of our prospects and their families and coaches being a top priority, and I fully support the decision," Commissioner Steve Martin said. "Many of our campuses are scheduled to remain closed to the public through the month of May and this ruling to extend the recruiting restrictions until May 31 is consistent with that schedule.”