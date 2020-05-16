Feel Good Friday: Biloxi firefighter expresses gratitude after crew rescued him from perilous blaze

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A fire near west Wortham Road was threatening homes and spreading quickly.
“I was in the wrong place at the wrong time with the fire encroaching on me,” said Biloxi firefighter, Scott Hoverman.
The fire gained strength, and crews realized that Hoverman was in trouble.
“Sheer terror when we couldn’t get a hold of Scott. We knew he was in there and that the fire front was coming down on us hard,” said Biloxi Fire Department Captain David Lemasters.
Hoverman couldn’t get the door open on his truck and burned his hand as he tried to open the door. Just when things looked most dire, a veteran leader in the department stepped up.
“To see chief Mason drive into the unknown and actually shield him from the fire— to the point where when he came out of the fire front his car was actually on fire— I mean you don’t see that. It was incredible,” said Lemasters.
The act of bravery saved a life and was a reminder to many that no matter the rank, firefighters always have one another’s back.
“You know the men that you’re working for and under, have your back and their job at hand and at first priority. It makes you happy to be a part of it,” said Biloxi firefighter, Philip Dees.
Battalion Chief Jim Davis actually transported Hoverman to the hospital. As the adrenaline wore off, the gratitude set in.
“You can tell he was very very thankful to have a chief that would do something like that for him,” Davis said.
“Brutally honest, I owe chief Mason my life. As I said, we signed up to do this job and most of us don’t like the word ‘hero’ even though it gets used a lot. But chief Andy Mason is my personal hero. If it wasn’t for him I wouldn’t be here,” said Hoverman.
With heroes like Chief Mason in the neighborhood, it’s hard not to feel good.
