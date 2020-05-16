D’Iberville High School seniors parade through town

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - For the first time ever, the senior class at D’Iberville High School paraded past the town green in celebration of their accomplishments - a not-so-typical event for a not-so-typical time.
“It feels different, to be honest. Watching my sister graduate, it’s different than that," said senior Austin Levins. "Obviously they didn’t have this, but it’s different than a normal school year.”
It was more than just a celebration. For some, it was a chance to see friends and family for the first time in far too long.
“It’s been a minute since I’ve seen my family and stuff, so it’s nice for me," said senior Brandon Davis.
“It does feel really good because you don’t have to look at them on a screen to see them. You can actually hang out with them in person," senior Blake Redding said.
“It made me really happy just to be with all of them and to see everyone," senior Selena Eldridge said.
For a class that has been through quite the roller coaster ride, Saturday was a chance to get together once more before graduation.
“It makes me feel good, really," Redding said. "We all get to be together one last time before we go off to college, or whatever we go on to do.”
“This was that one last go get 'em and see everybody," Eldridge said.
If this class has learned anything, it’s the importance and the power of positivity.
“Just keep your head up. It’s a blessing," Davis said. "Spread love and positivity, that’s all we can do, and we’ll make it.”
“We’ve got this," Eldridge said. "Go Warriors!”
D’iberville’s graduation date is set for May 29.
