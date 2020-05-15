Pascagoula High School hosts drive-in senior night

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pascagoula High School graduating class of 2020 drove in to its social distancing senior night at the Jackson County Fairgrounds. Cars filled the parking lot and seniors signed memorabilia to remember this night.
Rosalind Hawthorne’s son is a 2020 graduate and she’s thrilled to honor all the graduates of Pascagoula High School.
“It feels wonderful. It was a long 19 years, but we made it and I’m excited,” said Hawthorne. “I know there’s possibilities. We made it through this we can make it through anything.”
Although seniors remained in their cars with their families, Alondra Reyes is happy to share such memories with those close to her heart.
“I think it’s awesome because usually if it was like a regular class night I probably wouldn’t talk to my parents until later," said Reyes. "But here I have to interact with them and I think that’s great.”
Reyes is the class valedictorian and thankful to be in the same area as her classmates, even if that means maintaining a safe distance.
“I think it’s great. I think our school has done something amazing with everything that’s been going on, the circumstances, like this is just awesome that they give us the opportunity to just come out,” said Reyes. “Although I can’t physically be with each other, we are in our cars, we’re texting each other. So, it’s fun to all be here and just experience this.”
It may not be the senior night graduates expected at the start of the year, but Saaliyah Thompson made the most of this memorable experience.
“It’s kind of nice to have something because we thought we wouldn’t have a class night," said Thompson. "So, Pascagoula High School made it happen for us even though it’s not the way that we wanted it to happen.”
