Man taken into custody after threatening to burn Ocean Springs home
Ocean Springs Police officers responded to a home on Porter Avenue to the report of a man, Joshua Butcher, actively destroying the home and threatening to set it on fire. (Source: WLOX)
By WLOX Staff | May 15, 2020 at 6:23 PM CDT - Updated May 15 at 6:23 PM

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A man is hospitalized Friday evening after he barricaded himself in an Ocean Springs home.

Around 4:16 p.m., Ocean Springs Police officers responded to Porter Avenue in reference to a man, identified as Joshua Butcher, threatening to set fire to the house he was staying in. Officers observed broken windows and Butcher actively destroying the home.

Butcher was eventually taken into custody and taken to Singing River Hospital by ambulance for evaluation.

