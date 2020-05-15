Hancock High unveils banners of senior class of 2020

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Hancock High School is honoring its graduates with a special display of school spirit.
More than 220 banners that represent the Class of 2020 are posted on school grounds. Principal Tara Ladner said teachers and staff put up the banners in alphabetical order. Every banner features a teal ribbon to represent Emily Kathryn Goss, a student who was killed in a car accident in the summer of 2019.
Ladner said that the idea for the banners came from a teacher who saw it done at a smaller school. She decided to set up a GoFundMe account to raise money to create the banners for Hancock High’s senior class, and within 24 hours, it was fully funded through community and individual donations. The effort was also supported by the Hancock High Foundation and the Hawk Foundation.
Ladner said she is proud to see the community rally being Hancock High graduates during this difficult time.
“They lost so much. There were so many opportunities and things that they didn’t get to do. For people to step up and say we recognize that, we have you and we support you, that was tremendous," she said.
The gesture is meant to honor seniors who were originally scheduled to walk the stage on May 21 prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the commencement ceremony was pushed to June. After the ceremony, the students are welcome to take their banners home as a gift from the school.
Ladner described reactions from students so far.
“I have seen tears, I have seen laughter, lots of gratefulness, they love it," she said.
Hancock High will use the banners during a Senior Celebration Parade this Thursday at 7 p.m.
