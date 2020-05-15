Gulfport High celebrates seniors with unique graduation experience

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - For the class of 2020, this isn't how they imagined ending the school year.
The COVID-19 outbreak has robbed them of traditional senior experiences, including graduation. So Gulfport High School found a unique way to make sure the pandemic doesn’t rob them of a memorable experience.
The school spent this week giving each student a unique graduation experience, and despite the circumstance, there was still much pomp to enjoy.
It included plenty of photo opportunities and a final walk down the school hallway.
“They had all the pictures on the wall, so it was kind of like a flashback into like all our memories and stuff," said graduating senior Allison Everhart.
There was also a chance to read letters from past teachers, a favorite moment among the students.
Of course, there was the big moment: the walk across the stage.
“It’s not what everyone wanted, but it’s the closest thing we’re going to get to everything that’s going on right now. We had a stage, and we got to get our diploma and walk across the stage," Everhart said.
Gulfport High wanted this graduation experience to be special.
“We just really thought hard about how to make it an experience, rather than just walking across the stage. So we just wanted to make it special because they have missed out on so much this year," said Cecilia Zahedi, head counselor at Gulfport High.
Jared Schultz was thankful for the unique approach.
“It seemed a bit normal, like a normal graduation," he said. "I know some schools that aren’t doing it at all, which is disheartening for them. It’s at least nice that we at least got something.”
Each senior was allowed to bring six family members, but families got creative to bring in extra guests. Schultz’s family brought in two more via Facetime.
It was a moment everyone will cherish.
“I got to get my diploma. It was a very proud moment. So something I’ll remember,” Everhart said.
Each student's walk across the stage was recorded, and those individual videos will be edited together into a full graduation ceremony.
That ceremony will air on May 27 at 7 p.m. on admiralnation.com.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.