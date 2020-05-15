Fatal wreck on Highway 49 claims two lives, hospitalizes third

May 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM CDT

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A wreck on Highway 49 in Harrison County claimed two lives Friday evening.

Around 4:18 p.m., troopers with Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 49 at East Wortham Road.

According to preliminary investigations, a Honda Accord was traveling north on Highway 49 when a Toyota Sienna entered the roadway from East Wortham Road, and the two vehicles collided at the intersection.

A third person was airlifted from the scene with life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

