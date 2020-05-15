Casino openings good news for other Coast businesses

“I’ve heard from a few casinos that they’re not going to do buffets when they initially open up,” said Beau Blalock, vice president of operations for Gulf Coast Produce that provides fresh fruits and vegetables to the casinos. "They’re just going to be anywhere there is a sit-down restaurant or a sit-down steak house or some sort of employee dining room. “They’re going to do that to start with and then once they figure out the buffet piece, they’ll move into that direction.”