Breezy, warm, & muggy Friday with a chance for thunderstorms

Breezy at times today with partly to mostly cloudy skies. There’s a chance for a showers and thunderstorms. This afternoon’s highs will be in the 80s. We’ll see muggy weather continuing into this weekend. But, a cool front is expected to arrive early next week. This may allow for less humidity during the middle of next week. A depression or storm will likely form near the Bahamas today or tomorrow, posing no threat to coastal Mississippi but possibly bringing tropical downpours to areas near the southeastern Florida before it is steered northward and then northeastward away form the U.S. mainland next week. Hurricane season officially begins in three weeks.