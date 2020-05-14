Waterspout seen making landfall in Gautier on Thursday morning

No reports of damage or injuries

Waterspout offshore of Gautier, MS (Source: Rick Minkler)
By Wesley Williams | May 14, 2020 at 10:33 AM CDT - Updated May 14 at 10:33 AM

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - If you were looking up in the sky over the water in Gautier on Thursday morning, then you would have been in for a big surprise. A waterspout seen swirling overhead in a video submitted to WLOX by a viewer.

While waterspouts rarely cause damage or injury as they move ashore, some can produce wind speeds up to about 90 mph.

