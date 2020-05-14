Small business owners welcome COVID relief money from state

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Being forced out of business for six weeks has been hard on salon owner J’Anna Bergmann.
“For me being a small business owner, I wasn’t able to get any unemployment, so I went six and a half weeks with no income,” she said.
That is why the state legislature made small businesses the first on their list to receive money from the federal CARES Act. Mississippi was allocated $1.25 billion in CARES Act money. $300 million of that will go to small businesses.
“The critical foundation of restarting our economy begins with small businesses in Mississippi,” said Speaker of the House Phillip Gunn when he announced the legislation Thursday morning.
It will provide a lifeline for those businesses.
“Since March we were unable to open, and that’s one of our most profitable portions of our year because it’s prom season,” said Brandy Jarvis, owner of Sequin Siren in Biloxi. “We didn’t have any choice. With the laws that we had in our state at the time, we had to be closed.”
Jarvis now restricts her shop to four customers at a time, but without events like weddings and homecoming dances, she won’t have many customers.
“Not being able to service the community for prom season because all the proms were canceled due to COVID-19, we really need this money to be able to flourish here in our local community and to continue to stimulate the local economy,” Jarvis said.
The $300 million is split into three categories.
$60 million will be sent to about 29,000 businesses that were forced to shut down because of the coronavirus. The state Department of Revenue identified 12 industries that were forced to close by the governor’s orders. Those businesses will get $2,000 without filing an application. That money should begin to be distributed as soon as the governor signs the bill.
The money is not intended for making up losses, but to pay for eligible expenses incurred during the last two months such as rent, utilities and payroll.
The remaining $240 million will be available through an application process to businesses with less than 50 employees that suffered losses in the last two months. Gunn was unable to specify when that process will begin. When it does, the first 21 days of the application process will be for those who didn’t receive any federal Paycheck Protection Program money. After that, all small businesses can apply for the money.
$40 million of the $240 million will be set aside for minority- and female-owned businesses.
“It will definitely help us keep our doors open,” Jarvis said.
The following businesses were identified at qualifying for the $2,000 payment.
- 4421: Furniture stores
- 4422: Home furnishing stores
- 4481: Clothing stores
- 4482: Shoe stores
- 4483: Jewelry, luggage and leather goods stores
- 4511: Sporting goods, hobby and musical instrument stores
- 4512: Book stores and news dealers
- 4531: Florists
- 4532: Office supplies, stationery and gift stores
- 4533: Used merchandise stores
- 4539: Other miscellaneous stores, including pet stores, art dealers and tobacco stores
- 5121: Motion picture and video industries
- 6116: Other schools and instruction, including fine arts, sports and recreation, and language
- 6244: Child daycare services
- 7111: Performing arts companies
- 7112: Spectator sports
- 7131: Amusement parks and arcades
- 7139: Other amusement and recreation industries, including bowling alleys and golf courses
- 7225: Restaurants and other eating places
- 8121: Personal care services, including barbershops, nail salons and gyms
