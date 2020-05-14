Ocean Springs barbershop buzzing with business again

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - At Cox's Barber Shop in Ocean Springs, it’s business as usual - almost.
Now, you got to have a ticket, you’ve got to have a mask and you’ve got to have patience.
“Came by this morning, there was about 25 people out here,” patron Tommy Shelton said with a chuckle. “So, I came back at 11.”
He’s happy he did.
“It feels great. No hair. Don’t have to comb it. Don’t have to do anything. I love it," he said.
It feels great to owner Bobby Cox, too.
“I’ve got to say it brought tears to my eyes because I didn’t know what to expect,” he said. “And I did stay up all night Sunday night with anxiety worrying about it, but Monday morning was just unbelievable."
Cox, who has owned the shop for 31 years, is also the alderman at-large for the city.
“I want to say it’s because of what we do at City Hall that makes Ocean Springs the best place to have a small business,” he said. “But I’ll be honest with you. The residents of Ocean Springs makes Ocean Springs the best place to own a small business.”
Former Ocean Springs resident Michael Hilling comes in from Mobile once a month.
“Whenever I’m over here, I always stop in at Cox’s and let Bobby cut my hair,” he said.
It’s been a while since he’s been able to sit in this chair. The reaction?
“It’s glorious," Hilling said, but he’s been missing more than his haircut.
“I don’t get to hear all the gossip and what’s going on with the city and the folks over here. So, absolutely, it’s more than just getting a haircut. It’s catching up with people you ain’t seen," he said.
Cox said he appreciates the opportunity the small business grant program would provide.
“You know, any support they give is welcomed, but the best support was letting us go back to work," Cox said.
