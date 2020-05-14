Ocean Springs approves hazard pay for fire fighters, police

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs city leaders voted Wednesday night to provide hazard pay to first responders over the next ten weeks.
City police officers and fire fighters will receive a $100 bump in their next ten pay checks. It comes amid the new normal of the COVID-19 crisis, and just days after fire fighters and police worked closely together to protect community members from Tuesday’s brush fire.
“You know it’s going to mean a lot when we look at our personnel and tell them they can expect a little bit of a bump in their income. It’s going to go a long way,” said Ocean Springs Fire Chief Derek Mccoy.
There were a number of other items up for discussion during the Board of Aldermen meeting. One was the idea to close parts of Government Street to allow restaurants and staff to extend seating out into the streets. The hope is to bring more people back to businesses and restaurants in the area, all while giving them enough space to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
It’s an exciting idea to some local restaurant owners.
“I think it will help out all of our businesses, especially in the downtown Ocean Springs community,” said Jerika Vincent, Owner of Rooftop Taco and Tequila Bar. “I want to bring our community together. I think that it is a safer opportunity for people to come to downtown Ocean Springs.”
Some cautioned that the move could bring more trouble than good. Because of that, city leaders decided to wait and see what the crowds are like over the next few weekends.
“They wanted to go and possibly wait another weekend or another week to analyze it a little bit more. So we’re just going to see how this weekend goes and go from there," said Mayor Shea Dobson.
The mayor said he backs the idea for the future, and believes it could be great for businesses in the area.
“Yea I still think it is a good idea. The board was uncomfortable with closing it now, so we’re just going to go ahead and keep an eye on it and look to see what the best option is.”
Also at the meeting, city leaders decided to allow summer camps to move forward starting at the end of May. Camp organizers must follow enhanced safety protocols and adhere to capacity requirements.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.