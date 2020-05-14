Mississippi casinos allowed to reopen May 21st

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi casinos will be allowed to reopen at 8am on Thursday, May 21. WLOX News received confirmation of that decision Thursday afternoon from Allen Godfrey, Executive Director of the Mississippi Gaming Commission.
We received the news right at the end of Governor Tate Reeves’s daily news conference. When asked about the reopening date, the governor said, “If the gaming commission has released their decision, it is final and official.”
The Mississippi Gaming Commission will send out its official order Friday. That order will include the guidelines all casinos must follow to reopen.
Several coast casinos have already been re-configuring their gaming floors, moving slot machines and table games to accommodate social distancing guidelines.
