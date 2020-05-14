Gov. Reeves talks safety, reopening plans in daily briefing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves held his daily press briefing on the state’s COVID-19 response.
Wednesday, Reeves announced the state’s suspension of evictions will end on June 1. he says this should give Mississippians time to get their homes in order.
Earlier the day Thursday, Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann, Speaker of the House Philip Gunn, and other legislators unveiled a small business grant program that sets aside $300 million from the Coronavirus Relief Fund to give back to small businesses.
Reeves says in many respects, the curve is flattening in Mississippi, but still noted that things are not over with and Mississippians need to continue social distancing.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Thomas Dobbs urged anyone with symptoms or anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to get tested for coronavirus.
