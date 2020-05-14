Home of Grace reopens with new safety protocols

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County addiction recovery center is welcoming clients back to the campus.
After making the tough decision to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Home of Grace has reopened its doors, and things are slowly returning to normal.
The center reopened last week, inviting a limited number of clients back to campus. 32 men and 12 women are currently on campus, about a quarter of its full capacity.
Fortunately, while it was closed, the center was able to use virtual counseling to keep clients on track, but Executive Director Josh Barton said it was still crucial for them to reopen as soon as possible.
“We knew that our clients, if they were back home, not able to work, getting money into their checking account, all those things are ingredients for disaster. So we wanted to make sure we work with them as close as we could, but we knew that getting them back out here for those that really needed the help, that was critical for them," he said.
Strict protocols are in place to protect everyone’s health. Upon returning, clients must self-quarantine for 14 days.
“Once they’ve been there for 14 days with no symptoms or issues, we’re going to consolidate them down to three people per room, which will open up a free room to take in a new person, so that’s how we’re slowly getting back to where we were three months ago,” Barton said.
The center is also practicing social distancing and cutting back on large gatherings, which is a tough adjustment.
“A great big part of recovery is the fellowship, being together with one another, so being isolated is very hard. We’re not able to have our chapel service, which we were having every night before all of this started, and now we can’t really do that because it’s the gathering of people,” said intern Michael Town.
Even with the changes, clients are glad to be back.
“When the director called and said that we were going to reopen, and they wanted about six of us to come back early and help get everything ready, I was really happy,” said Dan Morrow, who is currently in phase three of the program.
Barton said they hope to be back to full capacity by the end of July.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.