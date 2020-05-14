High speed chase ends in Biloxi with two arrests

By WLOX Staff | May 14, 2020 at 1:19 PM CDT - Updated May 14 at 1:19 PM

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A man who police say led officers on a high speed chase Thursday morning has a history of trouble with the law.

According to Biloxi Police, Carlos Devonta Goodman, 25, is a wanted fugitive out of Tampa, Florida. He and a passenger were arrested after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a high speed chase through Jackson and Harrison counties.

Investigators say Goodman eventually jumped out of his vehicle near the Biloxi Catholic Dioscese offices on Popp’s Ferry Road. Biloxi Police officers were able to chase him down and take him into custody without incident.

Carlos Devonta Goodman is charged with Felony Eluding and Resisting Arrest. (Source: Biloxi Police Dept.)

Goodman is now charged with Felony Eluding and Resisting Arrest. He was taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center where he’s being held on a $50,000 bond.

Cori Donte Fanti Jr., who was identified as a passenger in Goodman’s vehicle, was charged with a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.

Luckily, no one was injured during the pursuit.

