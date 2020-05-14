Hancock High’s graduating seniors pick up caps and gowns

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday was the last day of high school for seniors at Hancock High School. But due to COVID-19, they weren’t able to celebrate on campus. Still, the Class of 2020 made the most out of the situation when they picked up their cap and gowns Wednesday.
“Originally, we would be in front of the whole school in the gym and all the teachers line up on the sidelines. Then we kind of go down and get it and it’s like this big like moshpit of craziness and we’re taking pictures and we’re crying,” Jolene Rester explained. “It is a lot different, but the emotions are still there. And even though we can’t be jammed up together, it’s still definitely moving.”
Traditionally, the seniors choose a teacher that’s meant the most to them to hand out their cap and gown. Relda Adorno went above and beyond for one student by wearing a costume.
“I have a student who loves Spider-Man and I couldn’t get the costume in time. My son knew he liked Domino’s, so he gave me this outfit for Mother’s Day and then I could wear it here to deliver his cap and gown,” Adorno said. “This student worked very hard to get to where he is and to graduate this year. And amidst the COVID-19 quarantine, I figured we needed to make it even more special.”
Even though their senior year isn’t ending how they thought it would, seeing their teachers in-person for the first time in a while brought a sense of normalcy to many of the graduates.
“It’s just very heartwarming to know that the kids still want to participate in some kind of way. We get to see them that one last moment, because we know they’re headed to their next step in life. We’re just very proud of them,” Lori Swilley said.
“I don’t really feel sad,” Rester said. “This is still such a monumental point in my life and I can’t let it be sad. We’re doing as much as we can and it’s still ending amazing and everything that happens.”
Hancock High has scheduled makeup events for seniors, such as prom and an awards night, from now until June 18. They also hope to have a traditional graduation ceremony on the football field.
