Gov. Reeves to host virtual graduation ceremony for Mississippi’s Class of 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Reeves has announced his plans to host a virtual graduation ceremony for the state’s Class of 2020.
He is hosting the event because he says the graduates have “worked hard for years” and have “accomplished great things.”
“They deserve every minute of celebration and to be recognized for their achievement,” he continued.
The event will begin Saturday, May 16, at 10 a.m. on Gov. Reeves’ Facebook page.
“I want to do what I can to brighten their day and help them celebrate,” he said.
Gov. Reeve’s has sympathized many times with those not able to experience in-person graduation ceremonies, saying in April, “I’m terribly sorry we find ourselves in this position.”
If you would like for your name to be read live during the ceremony, please click here.
“Congratulations to Mississippi’s Class of 2020!” Reeves said. “Stay safe, Mississippi.”
