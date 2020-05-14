Free COVID-19 testing continues in Moss Point “hot spots”

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - With continued higher numbers of COVID-19 cases in Jackson County, healthcare agencies are making sure testing continues in “hot spot” areas. Thursday, Moss Point residents took the drive-thru version of that same test administered by Coastal Family Health and Moss Point Visionary Circle.
“This is our first in this particular area. This area right here was recognized as the second hot spot in Moss Point,” said Callie Marshall, who works with the non-profit, as well as being a nurse for Singing River Health System.
"When you see your neighbors and loved ones afflicted with this disease that you've known all of your life with it, it's time to do something," she said.
That’s why she’s glad so many are turning out to get tested, and that she and others are able to continue their work on the frontlines of the pandemic.
“People are beginning to realize that this situation is real. It’s real, and it’s close to home. They’re seeing it,” Marshall added.
The same two groups are also holding free testing Friday from 9am-2pm at Southgate Plaza in Moss Point.
