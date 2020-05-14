Food pantries see a large increase in families needing help

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Food pantries across the Gulf Coast have seen an increase in families needing help.
Now that families are receiving unemployment benefits, some no longer meet the income requirement for SNAP benefits, resulting in an increase of families leaning on the local food pantries.
Hancock County Food Pantry is only open on Tuesdays and Thursdays due to COVID-19, and have calculated that more than 100 families come by to pick up food. That is double of what the pantry normally serves. Every three minutes, one person receives curbside delivery.
“We can process, we believe, more than 100 families a day, so we have room to grow. The food supply is stabilizing, that was a problem for a while, but it’s become more available,” said Executive Director Marshall Kyger.
Food pantries and feeding programs in Mississippi are receiving $3.6 million from FEMA’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program. The funds help assist nonprofits that help needy families.
Families are allowed to pick up food once a month and must load everything into their vehicles themselves. The pantry encourages everyone to wear a mask during pick up, and if someone does not have a mask, the pantry will provide one.
“Well, we just think it’s imperative to protect our volunteers. Most of our volunteers are older, retired people. So we make sure they all have masks and gloves available,” Kyger said.
In response to COVID-19, the pantry is now accepting applications here or by calling 601-385-1454.
“Before this whole virus thing started, the way people registered was in a face-to-face interview where they filled out a form and signed it. So we’ve now made it possible for people to register either via telephone or online,” Kyger said.
