Depression or storm may form by Friday

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - A depression or storm may form near the Bahamas as soon as Friday, according to the latest from the National Hurricane Center on Thursday. There is now a medium chance for a depression or storm to form on Thursday or Friday. But, formation still appears more likely on Saturday, Sunday, or Monday.
“We’re going to be protected by high pressure over the Deep South, so that protects us from any impacts locally,” said WLOX Meteorologist Wesley Williams on Thursday. “But, areas near the Bahamas and southeast Florida could be impacted by heavy tropical rainfall from time to time over the next five days."
It is not uncommon for named storms to form before the start of Hurricane Season. The first official day of Atlantic Hurricane Season is June 1.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.