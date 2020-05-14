Depression or storm may form by Friday

Models keep this disturbance east of Florida. No tropical threats are expected in Mississippi.

Wesley's Thursday Morning Tropics Update
By Carrie Duncan and Wesley Williams | May 12, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT - Updated May 14 at 9:48 AM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - A depression or storm may form near the Bahamas as soon as Friday, according to the latest from the National Hurricane Center on Thursday. There is now a medium chance for a depression or storm to form on Thursday or Friday. But, formation still appears more likely on Saturday, Sunday, or Monday.

“We’re going to be protected by high pressure over the Deep South, so that protects us from any impacts locally,” said WLOX Meteorologist Wesley Williams on Thursday. “But, areas near the Bahamas and southeast Florida could be impacted by heavy tropical rainfall from time to time over the next five days."

It is not uncommon for named storms to form before the start of Hurricane Season. The first official day of Atlantic Hurricane Season is June 1.

TROPICAL OUTLOOK

High chance for a depression or storm to form near the Bahamas by this weekend. No threat to Mississippi.
High chance for a depression or storm to form near the Bahamas by this weekend. No threat to Mississippi. (Source: WLOX)
The set-up into the weekend keeps a bubble of high pressure across the Deep South which prevents the disturbance from entering the Gulf.
The set-up into the weekend keeps a bubble of high pressure across the Deep South which prevents the disturbance from entering the Gulf. (Source: WLOX)
Heavy rainfall is expected over the Bahamas and the southeast Florida coast at times over the next five days.
Heavy rainfall is expected over the Bahamas and the southeast Florida coast at times over the next five days. (Source: WLOX)

TROPICAL MODELS

Models show a broad area of unsettled weather (showers and thunderstorms) near Cuba and the Bahamas on Thursday.
Models show a broad area of unsettled weather (showers and thunderstorms) near Cuba and the Bahamas on Thursday. (Source: WLOX)
Models show a broad area of unsettled weather (showers and thunderstorms) slowly moving northward over the Bahamas on Friday.
Models show a broad area of unsettled weather (showers and thunderstorms) slowly moving northward over the Bahamas on Friday. (Source: WLOX)
Models show an area of low pressure developing near the Bahamas on Saturday. It is likely that this will become a depression or storm.
Models show an area of low pressure developing near the Bahamas on Saturday. It is likely that this will become a depression or storm. (Source: WLOX)
Models show the disturbance moving slowly moving northward on Sunday.
Models show the disturbance moving slowly moving northward on Sunday. (Source: WLOX)
Models show the disturbance slowly moving northward on Monday
Models show the disturbance slowly moving northward on Monday (Source: WLOX)
Models show the disturbance moving northeastward away from the U.S. mainland next Tuesday.
Models show the disturbance moving northeastward away from the U.S. mainland next Tuesday. (Source: WLOX)
Models show the disturbance moving northeastward away from the U.S. mainland next Wednesday.
Models show the disturbance moving northeastward away from the U.S. mainland next Wednesday. (Source: WLOX)

HURRICANE SEASON 2020 OUTLOOK:

Hurricane season predictions are calling for 16 named storms this year. That would be more than average, but fewer than last year.
Hurricane season predictions are calling for 16 named storms this year. That would be more than average, but fewer than last year. (Source: WLOX)
Arthur is the first available name on the list of 2020 Atlantic storm names.
Arthur is the first available name on the list of 2020 Atlantic storm names. (Source: WLOX)

Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.