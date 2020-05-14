Death sentence for Janaya Thompson’s killer upheld by Miss. Supreme Court

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Supreme Court upheld the guilty verdict of a Gulfport man’s capital murder charge and death sentence.
Alberto Garcia pleaded guilty to the 2014 death of five-year-old Janaya Thompson. He was sentenced to death by Judge Lisa Dodson on Jan. 25, 2017.
The Supreme Court affirmed the sentence Thursday, saying “the sentence imposed - death- is proportionate compared to other similar cases.”
During the 2017 trial, Dodson took a little more than three hours to deliberate the sentence. Before pronouncing the sentence, she said, “This is one of the worst I’ve ever seen in terms of what happened to this child.”
