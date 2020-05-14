Breezy, warm, & muggy Thursday. Pop-up thunderstorms possible.

A breezy, warm, & muggy day is ahead with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Expect a chance for pop-up showers and thunderstorms today and tomorrow, perhaps continuing into the weekend. Projected rainfall amounts for the next three days are about a half-inch to one inch of rainfall. A depression or storm will likely form near the Bahamas this weekend, posing no threat to coastal Mississippi but possibly bringing tropical downpours to areas near the southeast Florida coast before it is steered northward and then northeastward away form the U.S. mainland next week, never entering the Gulf. Hurricane season officially begins in three weeks.