Autopsy results in for woman found buried in St. Martin backyard

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Florida woman found buried in the backyard of a St. Martin home died of a single gunshot wound to the head. That’s according to autopsy results released Thursday by the state medical examiner.
Sarah Jane Willard, 29, was found dead on February 14, 2020 buried in the backyard of a home on Sweetbriar Street. That home is owned by Phillip Allen York, 54, who is charged with Willard’s murder. Investigators believe the two met online.
York has been jailed at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center since his arrest. His bond is set at $250,000 for the murder charge. He has an additional $100,000 bond for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Sheriff Mike Ezell said York served time in Virginia for stabbing a woman.
York’s case is currently pending review by a Jackson County grand jury.
