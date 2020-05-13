Twin sisters snag top spots of their class at Bay High

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s not every day two sisters make the top of their class together, especially twin sisters. However, that’s exactly what happened with Emma and Madelyn Gonzales, who have been named valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, of their class.
It was during middle school when the twins decided to buckle down and focus on their academics to see where it would lead them.
Many may think the twins have been battling throughout their high school years, but that’s never been the case for the Gonzales twins.
“I’ve never seen it as a competition, but people try and make it a competition," Emma said. "They’re like ‘well, how do you feel that she’s ahead of you’ or ‘do you feel that you’re beating her.’ I say I don’t see it as a competition,” said valedictorian Emma Gonzales.
Both have scored a 30+ on their ACT tests. Both agree memory, prioritizing, and hard work got them where they are today.
“We are not big fans of studying. It’s really hard for us to sit down and concentrate for a couple hours on a subject. So we just usually do our homework and we’ll read over some notes to study for,” Madelyn said.
Throughout high school, both Madelyn and Emma were very active in many clubs and sports but never lost focus inside the classroom.
“We played tennis all four years and soccer for our first three years and we’ve been involved in many clubs, but we still managed to keep our academics like our top priority,” Emma said.
Both Emma and Madelyn are proud of their achievements but also share mixed emotions.
“I wasn’t expecting to be number one, I was expecting her to be number one because she’s always been smarter than me, and I was really sad when I found out because I know she’s wanted this way more than I have,” Emma said.
“It’s awesome being number two because it’s still a great achievement," Madelyn said. "Am I a little sad? Yes but I think it will be over and done with in a little bit, and I’m super happy where I am.”
The twins plan to follow in the footsteps of their parents by attending Mississippi State University where Emma will study accounting, and Madelyn will study interior design.
