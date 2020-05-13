Shooting in Gulfport leaves juvenile in critical condition

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A juvenile male is in critical condition at a local hospital after suffering from a gunshot wound.
According to Gulfport Police, officers responded to a shooting that occurred near 14th Street and Rhorer Avenue early Wednesday morning around 6 a.m.
This is a developing story as there are limited details at this time.
If you have any information regarding this incident, the Gulfport Police Department urges you to contact them at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.