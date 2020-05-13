Parts of Moss Point experiencing water outages

May 13, 2020 at 10:16 PM CDT - Updated May 13 at 10:17 PM

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Thousands of people in Moss Point and Escatawpa are experiencing water outages after a major water main break on Wednesday.

Alderman Wayne Lennep told WLOX that Moss Point Public Works crews are working to repair a break in a 12″ water main line just north of the Highway 613 bridge near Pelican Landing. Many customers north and south of the river are experiencing loss of water service.

Lennep said he’s gotten calls about outages on Arthur and Dantzler streets.

There is no designated time in which water service will be re-established. Lennep said crews may have to shut down the whole water system to make the repair.

