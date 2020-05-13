Ocean Springs YMCA reopens under new health guidelines

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Another step toward the new normal took place Wednesday in Ocean Springs as the Blossman Family YMCA reopened its doors with social distancing rules and CDC guidelines in place.
At the pool, there’s a 10 person limit with no towel service and no access to the hot tub or steam room. But that didn’t bother swimmers like Cait Chandler.
"It's been almost a month since any of us have gotten to swim, so this is really exciting that things are kind of getting back to normal," Chandler said.
In the weight room and in other areas of the YMCA, it's about as close to normal as it can be during these days of COVID-19 adjustments.
“We do have a different look, but people just want us to be back open and we want to be back open. So we are very in tune with the guidelines and we’re going to follow those. We’re going to eat this elephant in bites and open a little here and there, but we are open for business and excited to be open,” said Mississippi Gulf Coast YMCA CEO Rob Kirkland.
“We have staff walking around all day cleaning, but we also have Jani-King coming in at night and they’re doing the fog cleaning system where they literally spray it. So we’re working hard to keep a clean environment for our members.”
The Tradition YMCA is also set to open May 15.
