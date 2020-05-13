Muggier pattern. Maybe a few pop-up t-storms over the next few days.

Muggier conditions have arrived and may stick around for many weeks and months to come. Breezy wind off the Gulf is responsible for our changing weather pattern. Starting today, we can’t rule out a few pop-up rain showers and thunderstorms each afternoon every day continuing into next week. Today’s rain chance is quite slim. But, we’ll have higher chances tomorrow & Friday. Projected rainfall amounts still appear fairly light with models showing about a half-inch to one inch of rainfall Thursday through Monday. In the tropics, there is a high chance that a depression or storm will form near the Bahamas within the next five days. This will pose a heavy rain threat to areas near the Bahamas and the southeast coast of Florida; no impact is expected in coastal Mississippi as we will be protected by a bubble of high pressure across parts of the southeast. This high pressure should keep the disturbance east of Florida, steering it slowly northwards offshore of the east coast until an upper disturbance and cold front next week steer the disturbance northeastward away from the U.S. mainland. Hurricane season officially begins in three weeks.