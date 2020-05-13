Hotels in South Mississippi hopeful for tourism season rebound

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Many South Mississippi hotels are planning to open their doors for the first time in weeks. For those still open, it’s business as usual, with a few minor changes now and changes for the guests planning to visit the Gulf Coast as well.
The Doubletree in Biloxi is taking reservations. As a matter of fact, they haven’t stopped taking reservations throughout the entirety of the COVID-19 pandemic. While they’re finally averaging out at about 30% occupancy once again, they’re doing everything in their power to take care of their guests who are currently in-house while still planning to take care of the guests that they hope to see in the very near future.
As part of the Hilton Family of hotels, the Doubletree in Biloxi has donated rooms and continues to donate rooms to health care workers throughout the Gulf Coast. Aside from that, they’ve managed to continue selling rooms. General Manager Elizabeth Gilliam said that modifications to service have allowed her to keep the doors open efficiently.
From elevator restrictions to eliminating bell service, some housekeeping services, and food and beverage, she has been able to maintain a healthy and safe environment for her travelers now and those booking future travel. She’s also set up her front desk so that it too allows for the suggested social distancing. Don’t worry, fresh baked cookies are still available upon request.
Among those hotels that are currently closed, they are making some of the most drastic changes in an effort to benefit from the summer tourism season still to come. As South Mississippi quickly approaches what is typically the busiest time of the year for tourism, hospitality leaders from east to west are in preparation for what they hope to be an influx of visitors ready to stretch their legs.
“We have a plan on the brand promise, in terms of health care. We’re using recommendations from the CDC, and we’re using recommendations from the U.S. Travel Association. The second one is the business readiness to provide the experience as we have always done when people come to Coastal Mississippi," said Coastal Mississippi CEO Milton Segarra.
Margaritaville Resort has been shuttered for weeks due to the pandemic. As their team prepares to reopen, their hope is that their guests feel that safety is the top concern.
“We have our social distancing markers on the floor, we’ll start with that. That’s important. Constant reminders so that the guests can visually see the distance. We also have signs for our bell carts. We are eliminating bell and valet. We are asking that guests bring their bell carts to the end of the hall and anchor them safely down there," said Lodging & Leisure, LLC Public Relations Director Tessy Lambert.
Other changes include a rework of the family entertainment center to allow for playing games while maintaining distance and the closing of attractions like the volcano rock wall and the sky trail rope course. One favorite attraction, though, will remain virtually unscathed.
“Nothing will be changing about the pool except for the distance and spacing of our sun loungers. We will have team members resetting those at a safe distance and spraying with sanitizing misters,” Lambert said.
So when that day comes, the Gulf Coast will be ready.
“When we say we’re ready, we mean it. The businesses will be ready to receive our visitors," Segarra told WLOX.
The tourism rebound for South Mississippi, Segarra said, will be strictly based on when visitor sentiment shows that they are ready to travel again.
