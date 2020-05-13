Free COVID testing to be held in Moss Point on Thursday and Friday

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - In response to the growing number of coronavirus cases in the state and more specifically in coronavirus “hotspots” such as Moss Point, Coastal Family Health and Moss Point COVID-19 Community Outreach Project (MPCCOP) have partnered together to provide free testing.

The testing is of no charge; however, if you have a valid insurance card, MPCCOP asks that you bring it with you.

Two mobile testing units will be available-- one on Thursday at Kreole Primary Elementary and the other on Friday at Southgate Plaza. For more information, see the details below.

Thursday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

  • Kreole Primary Elementary School
  • 6312 Martin Luther King Blvd, Moss Point, MS 39563

Friday, May 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

  • Southgate Plaza (Old Winn Dixie Shopping Plaza)
  • 3508 Main Street, Moss Point, MS 39563

