Beacon Theatres breathing new life into drive-in movies

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Coronavirus quarantine giving rise to new kinds of entertainment worldwide and here on the Coast, they’re throwing it back to an old favorite -- drive-in movies.
As of last week, the Beacon Theatres in Waveland are hosting drive-thru movie nights in their parking lot. The tickets are selling for only five dollars, with concessions being sold inside. This is a great way for residents to get out of the house and experience something new, especially for parents with small children.
Theatre owner Charlie Watzke said he came up with the idea after traveling down to Flordia with his brother and remodeling the Ocala drive-in.
"Ten years ago, he was doing tremendous down there and so I came back with a projector and a portable screen. We set it up here, and we figured everybody needed to get out of the house and enjoy being with a family instead of watching it on your couch. You can watch it in the privacy off your own car and keep social distancing. I think it’s the best thing for the situation right now.”
Drive-in movies at Beacon Theatres will be going on seven days a week, starting at 8 p.m. For more information, click here.
