Commodore: Biloxi Yacht Club not in bankruptcy, not closing permanently

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Yacht Club has a lot to do before reopening its clubhouse.
As if dealing with that isn’t enough, Commodore Nancy Rogers is also stamping out rumors of the club’s demise.
“The rumor was kind of out there before this happened, and when we closed the doors, they said, ‘Oh!’ ” Rogers said.
It’s not the first time the club has had to deal with rumors of bankruptcy and permanent closure. About three years ago, it hurt.
“It got a little bit out of hand, and it just really took over,” Rogers said. “How do rumors start? Why do rumors start? I don’t know. I really don’t know.”
Rogers agreed there are membership issues, but that’s nothing new.
“Memberships are down for whatever reason. None of us know. None of us understand why,” she said. “COVID has nothing to do with this. This is a situation that has been hampering many clubs for many years.”
She gives no credit to COVID for creating the problem.
“I have accepted seven new applications since COVID,” Rogers said. “So, COVID has nothing to do with being a part of the Biloxi Yacht Club.”
She does admit that the timing of the pandemic wasn’t good. The club began a membership drive March 1.
She laughed at the absurdity.
“We did start this major thing on the day before we had to close," Rogers said.
Until the club restaurant opens, Rogers is doing what she can to provide some kind of social interaction. The club’s pool is open as well as the pool bar with to-go orders accepted.
It hasn’t been easy for people like Bobby Bounds, who has been a member for 45 years.
“I miss the companionship of all of my friends and being able to get out and do something,” he said.
Rogers agreed.
“We are missing a lot of the social interaction. We’re Southerners. We can’t help it. I mean, hugging and being friendly and enjoying each other’s company, that’s us," she said.
Most other yacht clubs along the Coast have already opened their restaurants or will open this week for members through reservations only and with safety protocols in place.
