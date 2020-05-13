Breezy and humid today. Pop up showers and storms on Thursday.

It’s more humid today, and we’ll warm up into the low to mid 80s. We’ll stay breezy with southeast winds at 10-20 MPH. A stray shower is possible, but most of us will be dry. A few more clouds may move in tonight. We’ll only cool down into the upper 60s.
A few more showers and storms are possible on Thursday with a bit more cloud cover. We’ll stay warm and humid with highs near 80. Hit or miss showers and storms are possible on Friday with highs in the low 80s.
We’ll keep the chance for isolated showers and storms on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 80s.
