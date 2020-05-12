WATCH: Gov. Reeves to discuss latest COVID-19 response

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is set to discuss the latest plans in the state regarding the ongoing pandemic.
Reeves has been pushing the state toward re-opening. Monday, he said its because he doesn’t want Mississippians to wake up in August with no job to return to.
He also signed an executive order extending unemployment benefits for workers affected by the pandemic.
The press briefing is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. Check back here to watch live.
