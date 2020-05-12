St. Patrick’s Michael Fitzpatrick signs with Southeastern Baptist Basketball

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - St. Patrick center, Michael Fitzpatrick, will make a short drive up north to play for Southeastern Baptist College.
The 6′6″ senior joins the Chargers after having a breakout season, where he averaged a near double-double, with nine points and eight rebounds a game.
In two seasons, Fitzpatrick helped lead the Fighting Irish to back-to-back state quarterfinal appearances - the furthest the team has gone in program history - and accumulated over 300 points and rebounds while suiting up for the green, gold and navy.
