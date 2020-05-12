Some restaurant owners taking a cautious approach to reopening dining rooms

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Dine-in service at many coast restaurants has resumed, but owners at some eateries are practicing caution, keeping their doors shut for the time being.
The Grind Coffee and Nosh in Biloxi is remaining carry-out only for now. Co-owner Margaret Wilcox said with the current restrictions it doesn’t make sense for them to reopen.
“We can’t open at 50% because we don’t make any money until about 75%. I’d have to have another person at the door taking people’s temperatures, or whatever the governor mandated,” Wilcox said.
While business owners say they’re eager to serve guests in the dining room, they want to make sure both customers and employees are safe when they do.
“I want to get back to the point where we’re all safe, and we’re all safe to come into the store and to shop. But we have been blessed.”
Several other businesses are keeping their dining rooms shut, but still offering delivery, drive-through, or curbside pickup.
