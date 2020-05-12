Some Moss Point businesses welcome back customers

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) -While Governor Reeves has been urging the reopening of certain businesses, leaders in Moss Point have been more cautious than other city leaders. Monday night they made a decision on how they want to relaunch their economy.
On Tuesday restaurants, barbershops and salons in the city were once again seeing customers inside of their stores.
Kelli Pope had been waiting for around two months to get a manicure at Southern Sass Nail Salon in Moss Point and once again, bond with a friend, who over the years has come to feel like a member of her family.
“I’ve been coming to Alisha for 12 to 13 years now, and we’re friends or ‘framily’ as we call it," said Pope. "Being able to come in and visit with her again is just wonderful.”
For Pope to see her friend, there are a few new rules that Southern Sass Salon owner, Alisha Evans, must enforce when seeing clients.
“They have to sit in their car until you come and get them. Then you ask them if they have their mask, If they’ve had a fever, if they’ve had a cough or if they’ve been exposed to someone with COVID-19," said Evans, "if they have, they can’t come in.”
A plexiglass divider also separates Evans and her clients.
“This is the only difference and the gloves," said Evans. "That’s the only difference we’re doing now really, and the questionnaire because there’s a lot of sanitation here. Lots of sanitation.”
Even with the extra regulations, Evans is just happy to see her clients again.
“I didn’t mind staying at home. It was a nice little break," said Evans. "Anybody who says they didn’t enjoy it, they’re lying, but I was ready to get back to work.”
For the last couple of months, Evans has also started making masks to donate to healthcare workers.
“If you’re in the healthcare industry, just contact me. I can mail you a mask, or you can come up to my salon and pick it up,” said Evans. “As long as you’re in the healthcare industry, they are free.”
Masks are also available to purchase by the general public.
