PSC extends order suspending utility disconnections

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippians having a hard time making ends meet right now will get a little help from the Public Service Commission.
Commission members voted Tuesday to extend a previous order that temporarily suspended disconnections of certain utility services. The new order applies to all water, sewer, electricity and gas services, and will be in place for the next two weeks until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
“We have asked the utility providers in Mississippi to hold off disconnecting customers who are having trouble making payments for two more weeks,” Chairman Dane Maxwell said. “There are residents of Mississippi who are still being hit hard by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, so we want to give them some time to get caught up on their bills.”
Utility customers should continue to pay outstanding bills and pay for services provided on time during this period. If you are having trouble making payments to your utility bills, reach out to your provider directly to see about a payment plan.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.