Principal at St. Patrick High School delivers graduation regalia to senior class

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -It was a day of celebration for St. Patrick High School’s Class of 2020.
The principal dressed all in green and some staff took the celebration on the road to deliver signs, caps and gowns to the seniors in the graduating class.
Principal at St. Patrick High School, Dr. Matt Buckley, said during these unique times they wanted to do something special for the class of 2020 to show them how much they are loved.
"They miss a lot of senior activities and miss a lot of school, but we wanted to do something real special for them as we approach graduation and continue to celebrate our class of 2020,” Dr. Buckley said.
And the seniors in the 2020 graduating class were very appreciative.
“Pretty surprising I didn’t know they would bring the bus and everything,” said senior Eathan Parks.
“I’m just very happy that I was able to get to see a lot of my teachers, principal and counselors. So it was really nice,” said senior Beyla Bleichner.
Graduation Mass will take place Friday with limited guests because of CDC guidelines.
The school will live stream the Mass so that everyone can be part of the special service.
