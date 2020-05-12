Pascagoula’s sports complex nears completion as finishing touches are added

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) -The recent stretch of dry weather has helped crews get construction projects completed like Pascagoula’s $12 million sports complex. Right now, the final touches are being put in place on a facility that city leaders hope will get used plenty once the gates open for good.
"This is something that we can really be proud of and that we can push Pascagoula forward and into the future," said Katarina Luketich, Pascagoula public information officer.
In the near future, 10 fields including four baseball, three softball, three tee-ball and a field turf championship game diamond will be hosting what the city hopes will be lots of tournaments, including one already set for the end of June.
"It's a softball showcase set for the end of June. It's going to be 26 teams from Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama that are gonna come play," Luketich said.
That is if more COIVD-19 restrictions are loosened by then. If and when that happens, then it’ll be time to play ball at one central location.
“This is the first time that baseball and softball in Pascagoula are at the same facility, and that’s a big deal,” Luketich added. "With all these fields in one spot, gone are the days of driving back and forth across town, if you have multiple children playing multiple sports.
The complex is being paid for by a recreation bond passed in 2017.
