One injured in motorcycle accident off Highway 90 and Teagarden Rd.

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Paramedics are arriving at the scene where a motorcycle accident occurred late afternoon on Tuesday.
The crash occurred off Highway 90 and Teagarden Road, and the rider was left on the ground following the collision. Additionally, the motorcycle was left scorching in flames. The fire has since burned out by the Gulfport Fire Department.
As of right now, the westbound lane at Highway 90 and Teagarden has been blocked. One lane remains open.
No word yet on the condition of the motorcycle rider or what caused the crash.
This is a developing story, and there limited details at his time.
