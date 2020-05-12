Fire officials work to combat brush fire in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A fire in Ocean Springs near Riley and Old CCC Camp Road is sending smoke into the sky and prompting fire officials to take action.
The Ocean Springs Fire Department and Forestry Service are working to fight the flames. At this time, officers are also in the area detouring drivers as needed to ensure their safety.
Officials have not said if any residents or structures are threatened, and there is no word yet on what caused the fire.
There are limited details at this time as this is a developing story.
