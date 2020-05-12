Ocean Adventures Marine Park reopens in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Another family attraction in South Mississippi is reopening to visitors. Ocean Adventures Marine Park in Gulfport is now operating at 25% occupancy with plenty of social distancing.
Guests are encouraged to book their tickets online at OceanAdventures.us before arriving at the facility. You can also book a “personal adventure” like a Dolphin Interaction or Stingray Swim. All proceeds go towards rescue and rehabilitation of marine mammals.
Food and drinks are not being served at this time, and all guests are strongly encouraged to wear face masks. If you do not have a mask, there are plenty for sale in the gift shop.
Ocean Adventures Marine Park is also currently filling spots for their summer camps happening June 8-12, June 15-19, June 22-26, July 6-10, July 13-17.
