MLB approve proposal for 2020 season

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Major League Baseball could be the first major U.S. team sport to make a comeback.
On Monday, it was announced that MLB owners approved a return-to-play proposal that will have baseball back by early July. The plan will be presented to the Players Association Tuesday.
If agreed to, the MLB will play only 82 games, with a shortened spring training in mid-June. The return will likely come down to money as the proposal suggests a 50-50 revenue split with the players. The postseason will have a different feel as well, increasing the number of teams from 10 to 14 by doubling league wild card games to four.
There will be no fans at ballparks, an expansion of rosters up to 50 players, as well as geographical schedules where teams play only in-division opponents and interleague opponents in similar areas to limit traveling.
As of right now, it’s uncertain what this will mean for the Biloxi Shuckers and minor league baseball, but it’s a good starting point for America’s pastime.
