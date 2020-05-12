Medium chance for depression or storm near Bahamas this weekend

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Even though hurricane season doesn’t officially start until June 1, there’s a medium chance that a depression or a storm could form near the Bahamas by this weekend.
“Thankfully this is not a threat to Mississippi,” said WLOX Meteorologist Wesley Williams on Tuesday. “A bubble of high pressure over the Deep South should protect us from any impact as the disturbance is eventually steered northeastward away from the U.S. mainland next week.”
Heavy rains of one to five inches are expected to impact the Bahamas and portions of southeast Florida over the next seven days.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.