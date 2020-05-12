Medium chance for depression or storm near Bahamas this weekend

Models keep this disturbance east of Florida. No tropical threats are expected in Mississippi.

The outlook calls for no development through late-week. But, by this weekend, a depression or storm has a medium chance to form near the Bahamas. (Source: WLOX)
By Wesley Williams | May 12, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT - Updated May 12 at 12:01 PM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Even though hurricane season doesn’t officially start until June 1, there’s a medium chance that a depression or a storm could form near the Bahamas by this weekend.

“Thankfully this is not a threat to Mississippi,” said WLOX Meteorologist Wesley Williams on Tuesday. “A bubble of high pressure over the Deep South should protect us from any impact as the disturbance is eventually steered northeastward away from the U.S. mainland next week.”

Heavy rains of one to five inches are expected to impact the Bahamas and portions of southeast Florida over the next seven days.

TROPICAL OUTLOOK

There is a medium chance for a depression or storm to form near the Bahamas by this weekend. There are no other disturbances being watched by the National Hurricane Center at this time.
The outlook calls for no development through late-week. But, by this weekend, a depression or storm has a medium chance to form near the Bahamas.
Surface sea temperatures over the Bahamas do not appear to support development of a tropical system. However, a subtropical system can still form without need of warm water.
TROPICAL MODELS

Models show the disturbance possibly developing over the Bahamas on Saturday.
Models show the disturbance moving slowly moving northward on Sunday.
Models show the disturbance slowly moving northward on Monday.
Models show the disturbance moving away from the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday.
Models show the disturbance moving toward the northeast, away from the U.S. mainland on Wednesday.
HURRICANE SEASON 2020 OUTLOOK:

Hurricane season predictions are calling for 16 named storms this year. That would be more than average, but fewer than last year.
Arthur is the first available name on the list of 2020 Atlantic storm names.
