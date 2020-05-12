Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

TUBA CITY, Arizona (AP) — The largest Native American reservation in the U.S. has some of the highest rates of coronavirus infections in the country. The Navajo Nation has a population of roughly 175,000 and spans three western states. The tribe has seen more than 3,100 cases. At least 100 people have died. The virus arrived on the reservation in March, hopscotching across families and clans, and churches and towns. The numbers continue to grow. Navajos are susceptible to the virus' spread because they are so close knit, that’s also how many believe they will beat it.