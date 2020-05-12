Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

WOMAN KILLED-SUSPECT ARRESTED
Phoenix police arrest suspect in woman's death last week
PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a man who’s a registered sex offender has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman last week. They say 29-year-old Humphry Dogbe has been booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, sexual assault and kidnapping. He’s being held on a $1 million bond with a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 18. Police say a woman was found dead on the pavement of a commercial fueling station last Friday with her clothes partially removed. Her name hasn’t been released. Witnesses told police they saw a man dragging a woman through the parking lot. Police say some of the incident was captured on surveillance video and that led to Dogbe’s arrest.
STOLEN HUMVEE CHASE
Man caught in Kingman after pursuit in stolen police Humvee
KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — A man accused of stealing a police vehicle has been arrested in Kingman after leading authorities on a car pursuit. Kingman police say they received reports Sunday night that a Humvee was driving erratically and hit another car. Officers attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle continued. The Humvee then stalled and the driver refused officers’ request to get out of the vehicle. Authorities say the suspect then got the Humvee started again and hit two Kingman police cars. That is when officers fired their weapons at the car. The suspect was taken into custody without incident. Police booked 26-year-old Michael Joseph Lapeer into Mohave County Jail.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA
Some restaurants in Arizona reopen with virus restrictions
PHOENIX (AP) — Some restaurants in Arizona reopened for dine-in service as Gov. Doug Ducey relaxed more measures aimed at easing the coronavirus pandemic. From large chains to mom and pop eateries, restaurants were allowed to host patrons for the first time Monday in nearly two months at limited capacity and with other restrictions that include more space between tables and no parties with more than 10 people. In making the decision, Ducey cited a downward trend in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. However, some restaurants posted on social media that they will remain closed until the governor’s stay-at-home order expires Friday or they feel prepared to meet the new conditions.
TUB-CHILD DROWNING
1-year-old dies after drowning in bathtub in Avondale home
AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a 1-year-old child has died after being found submerged in a bathtub in an Avondale home. Avondale firefighters were called Sunday afternoon about a possible drowning. They administered CPR on the child, who was then transported to a hospital in Goodyear in extremely critical condition. Hospital staff pronounced the child dead a short time later. Investigators say the child’s parents and siblings were home at the time. Police are now looking into what led to the drowning.
Documents: Federal agents engaged in sex acts with victims
VIRUS OUTBREAK-WILDFIRE PLANS
US plans reimagine fighting wildfires amid crews' virus risk
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — New plans offer a national reimagining of how to fight wildfires amid the risk of the coronavirus spreading through crews. But it's not clear how officials will get the testing and equipment needed to keep firefighters safe in what’s expected to be a difficult fire season. A U.S. group last week released broad guidelines to consider when sending crews to blazes. Different parts of the country can tailor the guidelines, which include having firefighters camp in smaller groups and keeping crews separated. A letter from lawmakers says the U.S. Forest Service determined that large fire camps could have a disproportionately high mortality rate in worst-case scenarios. Agency officials say that risk assessment is "outdated."
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-NAVAJO-NATION
'The grief is so unbearable': Virus takes toll on Navajo
TUBA CITY, Arizona (AP) — The largest Native American reservation in the U.S. has some of the highest rates of coronavirus infections in the country. The Navajo Nation has a population of roughly 175,000 and spans three western states. The tribe has seen more than 3,100 cases. At least 100 people have died. The virus arrived on the reservation in March, hopscotching across families and clans, and churches and towns. The numbers continue to grow. Navajos are susceptible to the virus' spread because they are so close knit, that’s also how many believe they will beat it.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-STRANDED STUDENTS
Pandemic strands international students in Lake Havasu City
LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — A handful of international students are stranded in Lake Havasu City because of the coronavirus. They can’t go home until global travel restrictions are lifted and when that will happen is anyone’s guess. When the COVID-19 threat forced Arizona State University’s Lake Havasu branch campus to switch to online instruction, most students left in late March to finish the spring semester at home. But 15 ASU Havasu students didn’t have that option because their homes are in Europe, Asia or elsewhere around the globe. They continue to live in the university’s residence hall and stay in touch with their families through the internet.