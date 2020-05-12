Is today our last cool & crisp day until after summer?

Another nice day is ahead with cool morning temperatures in the 60s and 50s. This afternoon will again warm into the 80s. A moderate breeze from the east of 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts is expected. Our air remains comfortably dry today for possibly one of the last times until September or October. Starting tomorrow, wind off the Gulf will begin a muggier and warmer pattern tomorrow which will last into at least late-May. As high pressure moves east of us later this week, models are showing signs of daily pop-up rain showers each afternoon starting Thursday and continuing into next week. However, projected rainfall amounts appear fairly light with models showing about a half-inch to one inch of rainfall Thursday through Monday.